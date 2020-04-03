1.2M vehicles on Toyota US fuel pump recall

In January, Toyota recalled nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. for the same problems.

Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall.

In January, Toyota recalled nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. for the same problems. The automaker said Wednesday that about 118,000 vehicles in the January recall shouldn’t have been included.

Engine stalling can increase the risk of a crash, although the company wouldn't say if there have been any.

The vehicles include trucks, SUVs, minivans and cars across the model lineups of Toyota and its Lexus luxury vehicle brand. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved one.

Toyota and Lexus models now included in the recall are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra vehicles, as well as the 2018 and 2019 Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L.