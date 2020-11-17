Muscatine School District push for online learning

The Muscatine School Board are pushing to move away from classroom lessons.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Iowa schools across the region are starting to move away from classroom lessons, with some fully returning to remote lessons. Decisions were made in Davenport, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and Clinton.

Iowa schools are required to submit waivers to the Department of Education. Unlike Illinois school districts, Iowa must get approval from the state before they move students to a remote learning model. At the November 16th school board meeting in Muscatine, board members decided to submit a waiver to the department of education.

Since Muscatine schools returned, classes have either been in person or a hybrid learning model.

Iowa schools can request a maximum of 10, consecutive remote days.

Tony Loconsole, director of communications and community engagement says if the positivity rate exceeds 15-20% and if schools exceed 10% absenteeism, then the district will submit a waiver.

"Virtual instruction will start on Thursday and they will come back on Monday December 7th," says Loconsole.

A waiver was submitted last week to move Muscatine High School to a remote model.

Loconsole says, "I know our 14-day rate positivity rate was 24.44."

"The trajectory as of right now, does not look good."

Muscatine superintendent, Clint Christopher, says he understands the best place for students is in the classroom, but says that's just not possible right now. So to keep students and staff safe they need to move to a remote learning model.