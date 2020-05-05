Muscatine Police warn of spike in burglaries

Police say the main target has been vehicles but homes and businesses have also been burglarized.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine police say the community has experienced a spike in the number of reported burglaries over the last couple of months. Police say the main target has been vehicles but homes and businesses have also been burglarized.

The Muscatine Police Department says it has arrested several individuals for this type of activity but are unable to detain them due to the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“We encourage everyone to take steps to ensure their property stays safe and secure,” Captain Steve Snider said.

Officials say you can be proactive by keeping vehicles locked and windows rolled up at all times, avoid leaving items of value out in the yard or in public view, and install exterior motion lights, camera systems, and alarms.

"Remember, burglary is often a crime of opportunity. By taking away the opportunity, you can increase your chances of not becoming a victim."

The Muscatine Police Department recommends taking the following steps to protect your property and prevent vehicle burglaries: