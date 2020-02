A Muscatine police officer’s hard work over the holidays to help Salvation Army is paying off.

Lieutenant Greg Bock spent days camping outside the Hy-Vee in Muscatine back in December.

The Salvation Army of Muscatine county happy to report its met its kettle goal.