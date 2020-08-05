How you can help replenish Muscatine's food supply for those in need

Two Muscatine businesses have partnered up to help a local food bank.

Tantara Transportation and Kriegers are hosting The Pandemic Pantry. It's a food drive to help re-supply shelves at The Salvation Army of Muscatine.

The drop off site will be at Muscatine Fareway through Monday, May 11.

Here's are the different ways you can help:

Buy already-filled bags inside Fareway to take to the truck

Opt for a no-contact virtual bag of goods that will be taken to the truck for you

Make purchases from their list of needed items and bring them to the truck's drop-off site

Donate monetarily

"Muscatine County is a very giving community," organizer Dave Riggan said. "We do food drives like this throughout other times of the years as well. We do it in the winter for 'freezing for food' and we always have great success with it."

The food drive is going on through May 22.