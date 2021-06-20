Muscatine art gallery hosts dad art and dad jokes

Why did Van Gogh become a painter? Because he didn't have an ear for music.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Sometimes finding the perfect gift for dad can be hard for Father's Day. But a business in Muscatine is helping families find just that with some dad joke fun along the way.

Jim Elias is the owner of Sunrise Galleries in Muscatine and this year he hosted a Father's Day art gallery. The gallery featured 7 local artists, all dads, so the work is made by dads, for dads.

Every piece of art has a description card that also has a dad joke on it.

The Father's Day in-person gallery featuring dad jokes ended June 19th, 2021, but will live on online.



You can get art supplies, get work framed, buy art, and more all at Sunrise Galleries.