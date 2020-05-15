Power restored to about 2,000 in the Illinois Quad Cities

During the late morning of Friday, May 15, MidAmerican Energy was reporting an outage that impacted more than 2,000 customers.

MOLINE, Ill. — Update: By 12:40 p.m. power had been restored to nearly 2,000 customers without power in the Illinois Quad Cities

85 remained without power, with an estimated restoration time of about 2:15 p.m.

_______________________

Original Story: MidAmerican Energy was reporting more than 2,000 customers without power late Friday morning, May 15.

The outages started around 11:30 a.m. east of Downtown Moline, impacting 2,065 customers.

Crews were in route as of 11:55 a.m. the estimated time of restoration for the majority of customers was 1:15 p.m.