Power restored to about 2,000 in the Illinois Quad Cities

During the late morning of Friday, May 15, MidAmerican Energy was reporting an outage that impacted more than 2,000 customers.
MOLINE, Ill. — Update: By 12:40 p.m. power had been restored to nearly 2,000 customers without power in the Illinois Quad Cities

85 remained without power, with an estimated restoration time of about 2:15 p.m.

Original Story: MidAmerican Energy was reporting more than 2,000 customers without power late Friday morning, May 15.

Credit: MidAmerican Energy

The outages started around 11:30 a.m. east of Downtown Moline, impacting 2,065 customers. 

Check the company's outage map here, anytime

Crews were in route as of 11:55 a.m. the estimated time of restoration for the majority of customers was 1:15 p.m.

There was no word on what caused the outages. WQAD News 8 has reached out for details. 