More layoffs are looming in Rock Island County; local union members accuse county of breaking labor laws

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the county administrator recommended at least 6 departments make cuts of up to 25-percent each.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — There could be more cuts in Rock Island County. On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider recommended at least six departments make up to a 25-percent cut each. So far 17 employees have been laid off, 15 of them from the Circuit Clerk's Office. And union members from AFSCME Local 2025 say they were blindsided with the decision, and they accuse the county of not following labor law procedures.

"There was no heads up or anything," says AFSCME Local 2025 President Jeff Stulir. He's worked at the Rock Island County Jail for more than 30 years. Stulir says he was blindsided by the 17 layoffs announced last week.



"One employee has 15 years of service. 15 years and you can't even clean your desk out? They're going to box it up? Its just not right," says Stulir.

Stulir says he understands the financial restraints the county has been under for years and knows the pandemic is making matters worse.

"We understand money doesn't grow on trees. We have to do something to get by," says Stulir.

But the problem he has is how the county went about making the cuts. He says the union should have been involved in the discussion to try to come up with a less harsh solution.



"We'd push furlough days, different ideas around maybe each employee take off a week or a month or something," says Stulir. "Labor law does say you have to sit down and bargain with the union. When you reach an impasse, you can lay off. They didn't follow the proper steps."

And more cuts could be coming.

In a virtual county board meeting on Tuesday, Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider called on six departments to make cuts of up to 25-percent each. Those departments include animal control, county assessor, building maintenance, zoning, GIS, and informational technology departments. Some of those department heads trying to make their case for not cutting employees in that virtual meeting.

With more cuts looming, Stulir says the union has asked for reassurance they'll be included in future conversations.

Today News 8's Elizabeth Wadas asked County Administrator Snider on the phone if the union will be included in future talks. Snider confirmed the county did receive the union's formal request, and that the county attorney and board chairman are working on a response to the request.

But here's the bottom line for Stulir: