More gas prices to drop under $2 next week in QC; analysts say fill up now

3,000 locations across the country have prices under $2, but that could jump to 50,000 next week.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Coronavirus is making a big impact at the gas pump with travel slowing down. Demand for gas is falling and supply is up, which gives drivers some of the lowest prices in years.

At GD Express in northwest Davenport, a gallon of gas cost $1.90 on Wednesday. According to a gas analyst with GasBuddy, 3,000 locations across the country are selling gas for under $2 a gallon. But they also say that could change in one week and go to 50,000 locations.

“I don’t think I’ve seen this price since high school and that was 96,” laughs Yasmine Puney, a GD Express customer.

Prices are low since the demand for oil went down in China, who’s the second largest consumer of oil behind the US, because of coronavirus. But it’s also because of the ego war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Since Saudi Arabia didn’t cut their oil production, the supply is up – that’s why prices are lower in the US.

GD Express has one of the lowest prices in Davenport. On Tuesday, they were at $1.95 and Wednesday a gallon went down to $1.90.

GD Express says since they are privately owned, they can make their own prices. They say they try to stay 20 cents below local competition.

“If they drop to $2.12, we drop lower,” says Carol Hamon, a GD Express employee.

GasBuddy analysts say they don’t know how long the bargain will last. They also say if oil prices keep rising, the average price per gallon in the Quad Cities will go from $2.20 to $1.99 per gallon next week.