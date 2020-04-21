Monmouth woman pays lunch and dinner tab for Warren County front-line workers

Burgers, chicken sandwiches, pork tenderloins, it's all free to those on the front line thanks to Tiffany Cole.

MONMOUTH, Illinois — Warren County first responders received a free meal Tuesday, at Papa's Bar and Grill in Monmouth. But the meal wasn't paid for by Papa's; it was all on Tiffany Cole, a financial advisor in the area.

Nurses, pharmacists, and first responders stopped by the restaurant to pick up their lunch or dinner orders. Some picking up more than 25 meals for those still on the clock. During the lunch rush alone, Cole says she paid for 165 lunches and the tab was $1,300.

"This is so nice because it's difficult," says Christi Munson, a Warren County area pharmacist.

"They've been an important part of our community of helping us get through this," says Cole.

The workers say one meal can go a long way when they show up for work each day.

"Especially the nurses, I mean they are amazing," says Kelsea Kinney, of OSF Holy Family Medical Center. "There's days they won't sit down and get a break sometimes."