Monmouth man arrested while trying to steal guns from Farm King, police say

All the missing weapons were all recovered. He currently has no bond.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — The Warren County Sheriff says that just after midnight on Wednesday, March 4, Monmouth Police and Warren County Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at Farm King.

George C. Wallace, 23 of Monmouth, was arrested at the scene after a foot chase.

"A Crime Scene investigator with the Illinois State Police also responded to the scene after the arrest. Wallace was alleged to have taken a vehicle in Monmouth, then broke into the store where firearms were taken after breaking a display case."

Wallace was taken to the Warren County Jail and charged with burglary, theft over $500, possession of a firearm with no FOID, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and burglary from a vehicle.