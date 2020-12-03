Monmouth College delaying classes for coronavirus

In an email the school president addressed concerns over the coronavirus.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — The Monmouth College President says student will be allowed back after spring break as normal but classes will be delayed by several days.

"Monmouth College has been carefully following the developments of the novel coronavirus and its expression, COVID-19. We understand you may have questions and concerns, and we want to reassure you of our commitment to the health and safety of our campus community."

Residence halls and dining services will be open as normally scheduled.

But school officials say they decided to delay the start of classes until Wednesday, March 18.