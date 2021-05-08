Moms get into QC Botanical Center free on Mother's Day

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9th and the Quad City Botanical Center is helping the community celebrate by offering mom free admission from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm.
The Quad City Botanical Center says the garden store is open along with the outdoor gardens.
Current Covid Precautions:
- Guests are REQUIRED to wear a mask at the Botanical Center at all times, inside and outside
- Enter through the main entrance
- Members receive free admission, non-members may pay at guest services
- Please maintain social distance from guests, staff and volunteers
- Use hand sanitizer provided throughout the gardens, especially before touching doors
Admission for members is free, Adults $7 (ages 13+) and $4.00 for youth.
Learn more by clicking here.