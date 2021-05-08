Moms get into QC Botanical Center free on Mother's Day

Spoil mom with a trip to the gardens, and check out the gift shop for last minute gift ideas.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9th and the Quad City Botanical Center is helping the community celebrate by offering mom free admission from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm.

The Quad City Botanical Center says the garden store is open along with the outdoor gardens.

Current Covid Precautions:

Guests are REQUIRED to wear a mask at the Botanical Center at all times, inside and outside

Enter through the main entrance

Members receive free admission, non-members may pay at guest services

Please maintain social distance from guests, staff and volunteers

Use hand sanitizer provided throughout the gardens, especially before touching doors

Admission for members is free, Adults $7 (ages 13+) and $4.00 for youth.