x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

News

Moms get into QC Botanical Center free on Mother's Day

Spoil mom with a trip to the gardens, and check out the gift shop for last minute gift ideas.
Credit: WQAD

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9th and the Quad City Botanical Center is helping the community celebrate by offering mom free admission from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm.

The Quad City Botanical Center says the garden store is open along with the outdoor gardens. 

Current Covid Precautions:

  • Guests are REQUIRED to wear a mask at the Botanical Center at all times, inside and outside
  • Enter through the main entrance
  • Members receive free admission, non-members may pay at guest services
  • Please maintain social distance from guests, staff and volunteers
  • Use hand sanitizer provided throughout the gardens, especially before touching doors

Admission for members is free, Adults $7 (ages 13+) and $4.00 for youth.

Learn more by clicking here.