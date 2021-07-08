Moline weighing options on spending COVID relief funds

The funding must be spent by the end of 2024.

MOLINE, Ill. — The future lies in our children and Moline's mayor says that may be one place the city invests its federal COVID funds.

"We don't have enough childcare slots for children of this community," Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said.

She says a good place for Moline to spend some of its almost $21 million is in places like childcare centers to help working families get back to work in the new economy.

"People who want to open up new childcares, childcare centers or can we enhance the ones that are here," Rayapati said.

When the pandemic shut down restaurants, closed schools and sent workers home, it left a huge mark on communities like Moline which rely on sales taxes that dried up and new expenses that added up.

Although, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March is now in the hands of local governments to help with recovery efforts during the pandemic.

"It's to offset losses and also get you moving, get the economy moving in the right direction," Rayapati said.

Each of the Quad Cities is receiving a portion of the federal COVID funding. Davenport is receiving roughly $40.9 million, Bettendorf approximately $5.07 million and Rock Island around $26.5 million. Moline will receive $20.7 million, but it already has $10 million of its share.

"It's extremely helpful in looking toward the future, the future of Moline," Rayapati said.

Listening sessions have been held to help Moline develop a spending plan. The details are not yet settled.

"To have enough eyes on it for enough time to really make the best decisions that will bring us a good return on our investment," Rayapati said.

