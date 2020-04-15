Moline school board approves the hire of local teacher as new Roosevelt Elementary principal

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education approved an administrative recommendation to hire Paul Mills as the Roosevelt Elementary School Principal for the 2020- 2021 school year, at their April 15 Board meeting.

"Mills began his career in Moline as a teacher at Butterworth Elementary School in 2014. After spending his first year of teaching at Butterworth, Mr. Mills has since spent the remainder of his career at Hamilton Elementary. During his time at Hamilton, Mr. Mills has taught both Kindergarten and 5th grade. Mills earned a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Western Illinois University in 2019. He completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Knox College in 2014."