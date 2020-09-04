Moline Public Works crews on the front line at a social distance

While you're at home, public works crews are still putting their health on the line for residents.

MOLINE, Illinois — When you think of people working on the front line during these times, doctors and first responders may come to mind. But what about those who take out your garbage or mow the grass at the park?

While you're social distancing at home, public works crews are out working for you. When you turn on the faucet, use the garbage disposal, or throw out the trash - that's public works. During the pandemic, Moline Public Works is finding a way to get the job done while following CDC guidelines.

While people in the Quad Cities have been social distancing at home, they've had more time to brush up their yards. But, it's the crews who pick up the bags who are still working to keep the city running.

"You see people out in the yards trying to get stuff done," says Craig Randerson, with Moline Public Works. "I mean with nothing else to do kind of hard to blame them."

Public works says each crew picks up a couple hundred bags a day, which is more than normal, but they're doing it at a distance.

"We're trying to keep our social distancing as much as we can by taking separate vehicles, so we are not riding in the same vehicles together," explains Randerson. He's riding in a car behind another public works employee, who's on the truck alone.

"We have a policy where we have one person per vehicle," clarifies Rodd Schick, Interim Moline Public Works Director.

Schick says while crews outside are taking new precautions, so is the office staff who have to work in the building - six feet apart. All employees had to take photos and belongings off their desks, there's mug for clean and used pens, and they're no longer clocking in; instead, they are used old fashioned roll call sheets.

Schick also says they aren't hiring seasonal help this year, which is typically an extra 20 employees.

Fewer employees and moving at a distance calls for longer days for current workers.