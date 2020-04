Have you seen me?

In a post on Facebook, the Moline Police put out a call for help finding a missing person.

They are looking for William Kirby, age 65, who was last heard from in mid-February of 2020. He is described as standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

The detective on the case confirmed that Kirby is considered endangered.

It is unknown what he may be wearing.