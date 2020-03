The Moline Police Department is honoring a former detective one year after he passed.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department is honoring former Detective Richard Ryckeghem one year after he passed.

They've dubbed March 10 as "Rick Ryckeghem Day" at the police department.

He's the officer behind Crimestopper's Wheel of Misfortune segment when it first debuted on WQAD in the mid-1990's.