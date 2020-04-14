Moline Police find body of 65-year-old William Kirby after he had been missing since mid-February

The man had been missing since February 2020

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Muscatine Search and Rescue says they recovered a body from the Mississippi River in Muscatine County.

On Monday, April 20 an autopsy was conducted and with the help of dental records, the body has been identified as William J Kirby of Moline, Illinois.

Mr. Kirby went missing in mid-February. Cause and manner of death are being investigated.

Previously:

In a post on Facebook, the Moline Police put out a call for help finding a missing person.

They are looking for William Kirby, age 65, who was last heard from in mid-February of 2020. He is described as standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

The detective on the case confirmed that Kirby is considered endangered.

It is unknown what he may be wearing.