Moline PD: Southpark Mall shooting and U-Haul rumors are false

In a post on Facebook, the police department says several rumors circulating about violence are untrue.
Reports of shots fires at SouthPark Mall are unfounded per Moline Police. They are barricading the entrances to the mall as a precaution, and it is closed.

MOLINE, Ill. — In a post on Facebook, the police department says several rumors circulating about violence are untrue.

The department says that the rumors of a shooting at South Park and that rioters may ride around in a Uhaul attacking people are just rumors.

