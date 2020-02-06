news
Moline PD: Southpark Mall shooting and U-Haul rumors are false
Reports of shots fires at SouthPark Mall are unfounded per Moline Police. They are barricading the entrances to the mall as a precaution, and it is closed.Posted by Giang Nguyen WQAD on Monday, June 1, 2020
MOLINE, Ill. — In a post on Facebook, the police department says several rumors circulating about violence are untrue.
The department says that the rumors of a shooting at South Park and that rioters may ride around in a Uhaul attacking people are just rumors.