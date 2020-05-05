Moline PD rescue ducklings waddling on John Deere Road

In the post, they credit Officer Larson with rescuing the baby ducks that were walking in the middle of John Deere Road.

"Larson using her youthful agility was able to gather all 16 ducklings, who tried to 'duck and cover' to evade arrest. The ducklings tried hard to avoid capture, but Officer Larson was able to cause them to 'quack' under pressure and detain all 16. Officer Larson questioned the ducklings and they denied they were on the street to sell 'quack.'"