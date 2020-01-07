Moline man arrested for murder of Rock Island man

A Moline man is arrested in the shooting death of a man in Rock Island.

A Moline man is arrested in the shooting death of a man in Rock Island.

US marshalls took Brandon Motton into custody in Chicago on July 1.

He's accused of shooting Kameron Moore last month near the intersection of 10th Street and 7th Avenue.

Motton is currently being held in the Cook County jail while awaiting extradition. His bond was set at $1,000,000.00, cash only.