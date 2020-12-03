Moline Housing Authority invests in cameras to make communities safer

Moline is investing a quarter of a million dollars to make the streets safer.

MOLINE, Ill. — New surveillance cameras have been mounted all around four housing developments owned by the Moline Housing Authority.

President and CEO John Afoun says the goal is to make the city's housing communities safer for residents at Spring Valley, Spring Brook Courts, Hillside Heights, and Fiesta Manor.

Moline's police chief helped select the cameras and identify where they should be placed.

Afoun wouldn't say how many cameras the quarter-million-dollar investment bought.

Some residents may have had concerns Big Brother would pry into their private lives while others said they welcomed the extra eyes on their neighborhood.

Afoun says police have already used the videos to fight crime and he says the cameras may even deter crime.

The Moline Housing Authority is now working to add more cameras and make them accessible on smartphones for police and select Housing Authority officials.