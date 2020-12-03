Moline Housing Authority investing in cameras to make communities safer

Moline is investing a quarter of a million dollars to make the streets safer.

MOLINE, Ill. — New surveillance cameras have been mounted all-around four housing developments owned by the Moline Housing Authority.

President John Afoun says the goal is to make the city's housing communities safer for residents.

Moline's police chief helped select the cameras and identify where they should be placed.

Afoun wouldn't say how many cameras the quarter-million-dollar investment bought.

Some residents had concerns big brother was prying into their private lives while others welcome extra eyes on their neighborhood.

Afoun says police have already used the videos and made one arrest. He says cameras help address crime and they may even prevent it.