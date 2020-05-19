Moline gym defies Illinois governor's stay-at-home order

Omni Strength opened Tuesday for group training in hopes of a confrontation with authorities

MOLINE, Illinois — A Moline gym owner on Tuesday opened for group training in violation of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order in hopes of a confrontation with law enforcement.

"Somebody call the authorities," said Chris Ninotta, owner-operator of Omni Strength in a Facebook Live video. He said his small business has been straining under the shutdown.

"I complied, and I'm not anymore," he said.

On Monday Moline Police served Ninotta with a cease and desist order that mandated he stop operating his gym or face the loss of his business license, an order of closure or civil and/or criminal liability.

Also on Monday, the governor clarified his stance on charging businesses with a misdemeanor for opening early.

"Under the current Illinois Department of Public Health act, when a business violates IDPH rules and puts public health at risk, the business has committed a class A misdemeanor, that's the existing law today in fact last week and last year. Under existing law, law enforcement can issue a citation to the business," Governor Pritzker said.

Ripping the cease and desist letter in two, Ninotta called Pritzker "unconstitutional" and "un-American."

"Just because something is legal or illegal doesn't make it right or wrong," Ninotta said. "And I believe people should stay in their lane and if I can practice safe social distancing through this, let me be an adult about it and handle it."