Moline Girl Scouts want to donate cookies to seniors, and they need your help

The Girl Scouts are no longer allowing cookie booths to be open, which left the scouts with a lot of extra cookies to sell.

MOLINE, Ill. — You can donate through the GoFundME page, or you can call Ashlea Campbell at 309-206-5829.

Ashlea also said you can mail or drop off a donation in her mailbox at 1113 3rd St A Moline Illinois 61265.

She says the troop sold 5,000-6,000 boxes before they had to stop selling at booths. Troops would normally sell 100-400 boxes at a booth over the weekend.

Normally they would use the money from sales for trips, badges and community service work. Next year the troop wants to go to Wisconsin.

Moline girl scouts have around 1,500 boxes that are unsold. Ashlea says you can still buy cookies online. The girls can still deliver in person, and leave boxes at the front door.

Sunday March 22 the cookie season is officially over. After Sunday, you have to contact a Girl Scout or their troop individually to order.