Moline business converts into TP distribution center for seniors

A Moline businessman is temporarily transforming his awning company into a toilet paper distribution center for seniors.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline businessman is temporarily transforming his awning company into a toilet paper distribution center for seniors.

Rick Powell owns Sears awning company near River Drive. Now his business is filled with rolls of toilet paper.

He says he was fed up with people hoarding toilet paper and often leaving none for seniors.

Since he owns a business he was able to order it in bulk. Now he's giving it away for free.