Mobile test collection site comes to Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — Genesis says they will open a second mobile collection sample site on Tuesday, March 24 at the Genesis HealthPlex in Moline at 3900 28th Ave Dr, Moline, IL 61265.

This collection site is open 8 A.M., – 8 P.M., Monday through Friday and 9 A.M.,– 4:30 P.M., on Saturday and Sunday.

"The mobile collection sample site will be available only for patients who have been referred and have an order by a Genesis medical provider. No one else will be seen."

The hospital says samples will be collected by a provider or nurse and each appointment should take only a few minutes.