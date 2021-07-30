Mississippi Valley Fair set to return with beefed up security

Fair organizers encourage people to prepare for longer wait times to enter through the fair gates due to increased security.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of the largest fairs in the Quad Cities will return for the summer.

The Mississippi Valley Fair is back after it canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"We worked hard in 2020 to have the fair and then in got canceled," Mississippi Valley Fair general manager Shawn Loter said.

It was three weeks before the fair was about to get underway that it did not go on, but it's now prepared to kick things off again in 2021.

"You start over and start planning again," Loter said.

The year-long planning will bring a line-up of entertainment to the fairgrounds.

"If we're taking last year off, we're pretty excited to have this year for sure," Loter said.

From the grandstands, rides, shows and vendors, organizers said the fair experience will be a great time, but fair-goers should plan ahead.

"We encourage people to show up as early as possible," Loter said.

More than 30 security guards will be added which will mean longer wait times through the entry gates.

Loter said safety surrounding the pandemic will also be top of mind.

"We definitely want to make sure it's safe for families to come here and have fun," Loter said. "I think it's going to be a huge crowd. I think people are excited to get out."

Organizers encourage people to take precautions on wearing masks and social distancing, but it is not required. The Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off on Tuesday, August 3. The fairgrounds is at 2815 Locust St. in Davenport.

General admission is $10 through the entry gates at 6:30 p.m.. The concerts start at 8:00 p.m. for Funcard holders only.

The performance lineup includes: