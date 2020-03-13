Milan couple stuck on a cruise ship

Princess Cruises is stopping all of it's planned trips as hundreds of passengers are still stuck in isolation on at least one ship.

MILAN, Ill. — Princess Cruises is stopping all of it's planned trips as hundreds of passengers are still stuck in isolation on at least one ship.

A Milan couple has been alone in their room for eight days waiting to get off.

Donna and Bruce Hardy were supposed to be back already from their trip to Hawaii.

But before their last stop, the ship turned back when passengers tested positive for coronavirus. 19 passengers and two crew members got sick.