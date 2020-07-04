Milan couple is back home after quarantine on a cruise ship

A Milan couple is back home after their quarantine stuck on a cruise ship.

MILAN, Ill. — A Milan couple who was in isolation on a cruise ship for more than a week is now back home.

Donna and Bruce Hardy were on a Princess Cruise when they had to dock due to coronavirus.

They spent a week in isolation on The Grand Princess cruise ship. They were able to get off the ship, but were still forced to quarantine in Georgia for two weeks.

Now, they say it is good to be home.

"There we had to where masks all the time," Hardy said. "Here, I can step in my backyard, watch my grandson run around and not have to put my mask on."