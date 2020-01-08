Milan business puts projects on hold to help companies and schools reopen

Edwards Creative in Milan switched gears to make signage and barriers as companies open their doors again.

MILAN, Illinois — As businesses and schools across the Quad Cities welcome people and students back, social distancing measures are being put in place. Edwards Creative in Milan says they're putting other projects on hold to get other businesses back open.

Floor dots and clear plastic barriers in offices are two implementations Ascentra Credit Union installed in their 9 branches to keep customers and employees socially distant.

"In this kind of business it's all about trust," say Alvaro Macias, VP of Business Development at Ascentra. "You have a barrier there, it just doesn't feel right. And even just down to shaking a hand after you help somebody purchase a home or purchase a car - it's a happy moment."

Edwards Creative made Ascentra's barriers and floor dots. They also made acrylic dividers for almost 30 other local companies and schools.

"The schools are the industry that's had the tightest timelines," says Cathy Edwards, CEO of Edwards Creative. "It now has become - in a last minute . - "I need this"."

They started making dividers and other signage back in March. But business has picked up since and each client has their own specific needs.

"How do you do that messaging so that it communicates to every age group? How do you communicate that to people who speak different languages?"

Barriers are the clear solution for some businesses right now, and it may stay that way for the near future.