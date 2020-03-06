Michelle Elias will get a chance to join the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors

Michelle Elias will be taking on incumbent Nathan Mather to represent District 4.

Elias took 57% of the vote on June 2.

Representative seats from District 3 and District 4 are both up for re-election in November. Muscatine County is divided into five districts.

In District 3, Republican incumbent Scott Sauer will face Democrat Edward Askew in November. Both ran unopposed in the Iowa Primary.

District 1 is represented by Santos Saucedo, District 2 is represented by Doug Holliday, and District 5 is represented by Jeff Sorensen.