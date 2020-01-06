Metro Bus suspends operation in response to protests and looting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Metro bus service in Rock Island County is suspending service on June 1 by 7 p.m.
The company says service will resume as scheduled on June 2.
"And we will continue to monitor and respond to the situation in the Quad Cities as it unfolds. Please continue to check Facebook @Metro IL Quad Cities for up to the minute service alerts, or call customer service at 309-788-3360."