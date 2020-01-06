x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

WQAD.com

news

Metro Bus suspends operation in response to protests and looting

"In an abundance of caution for our workforce and our riders, Metro bus service (serving Rock Island County) has made the decision to suspend service"
MetroLINK Battery Electric Buses

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Metro bus service in Rock Island County is suspending service on June 1 by 7 p.m.

The company says service will resume as scheduled on June 2.

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker: National guard and additional state police to help local departments deal with riots and looting

RELATED: Galesburg man faces federal charges for rioting in Minneapolis

RELATED: Iowa governor addresses protests in the state after violence erupts in Davenport, Des Moines

RELATED: Illinois Quad Cities to announce curfew after protests in Davenport lead to 2 deaths, injuries

"And we will continue to monitor and respond to the situation in the Quad Cities as it unfolds. Please continue to check Facebook @Metro IL Quad Cities for up to the minute service alerts, or call customer service at 309-788-3360."