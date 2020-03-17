MercyOne in Clinton restricting visitors

MercyOne, says they will be implementing precautions for coronavirus.

CLINTON, Iowa — MercyOne, says they will be implementing precautions for coronavirus.

Effective immediately, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is increasing visitor restrictions. For the immediate future, no visitors will be allowed in the facilities.

Additionally, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has suspended all volunteer activities and use of volunteers until further notice.

Some visitor exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances, including:

· Children admitted to the hospital

· Maternity units

· Patients receiving end-of-life care

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:

· 18 years of age or older

· Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives