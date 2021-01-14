Powerball jackpot hits $550M as Mega Millions grows to $750M

Powerball and Mega Millions are reaching high jackpots after since it's been months since the last winner appeared.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another night, another chance to win a giant lottery jackpot. On Wednesday night, it will be a $550 million Powerball prize.

It comes just one day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million ahead the next drawing on Friday night.

The prizes have grown so massive because it has been months since anyone has matched all six numbers and won either jackpot.

The odds of winning jackpots are one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.