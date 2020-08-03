Massive fire engulfs Urbandale apartment building

The Urbandale, Johnston and Waukee Fire Departments responded to the scene near the 3600 block of Patricia Drive Sunday.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Multiple agencies are at the scene of a major apartment fire in Urbandale Sunday.

Police and fire departments are at the Ashford Ridge Apartments in the 3600 block of Patricia. The call came in just before 11:00 a.m.

A Local 5 journalist said a smoke plume could be seen on Interstates 235 and 35.

See video from the scene here.

A representative from Hubbell Properties, which owns the complex, said the fire was contained to one building and has mostly been extinguished. We’re told the cause of the fire is unknown. Hubbell is working with affected tenants.

Urbandale Fire Chief Scott Lyon says the building does not have a working sprinkler system.