Mask shortages hit the QC amidst coronavirus fears

MOLINE, Ill. — Local stores are running low on face masks. One store owner thinks it's because people are trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The owner of Trevor True Value in Moline says they're out of facemasks and are running low on hand sanitizer.

They say they've seen more sales of those products in the last month than in the past year. Their next shipment of supplies won't be here for another two weeks.

But those products aren't the only things they're worried will run out.