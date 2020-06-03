March 6 marks the 3 year anniversary of the Muscatine tornado

MUSCATINE, Iowa — It was three years ago that an EF-2 tornado hit the town.
According to the survey report, the tornado lasted from 10:05 p.m. until 10:10 p.m., hit peak winds up to 115 mph, ran a path of 1.8 miles, and was 200 yards wide.
The tornado touched down in Kent Stein Park and traveled through neighborhoods, according to the report.
Businesses and homes were damaged and at least two homes lost their roofs; dozens more were damaged.
Three people were injured, according to the National Weather Service report. The injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Emergency Communications in Muscatine County