Man shot, killed in Sterling Saturday night

The Sterling Police Department named 35-year-old Michael W. Bennet as the suspect who is currently not in custody.

STERLING, Ill. — Sterling Police responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 9:36 pm Saturday evening, May 1st at 901 West 19th Street in Sterling. The caller told police that a male had been shot.

When officers arrived they located 39-year-old Joshua N. Hamrick of Sterling in the back yard of the residence. Officers and paramedics immediately began rendering aid before transporting him to CGH Medical Center in Sterling where he was pronounced dead.

Police are currently looking for the suspect, 35-year-old Michael W. Bennett who is not in custody at this time. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bennett charging him with first-degree murder with a bond of 2 million dollars.