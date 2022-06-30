Man puts a knife to his throat when Kewanee Police attempt to arrest him

VIOLENT CONTENT WARNING: A man threatens his own life with a knife to his throat after Kewanee Police move in to make his arrest on an outstanding warrant.

KEWANEE, Ill. — Warning: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

Kewanee Police have released body camera footage of an encounter with a man who unexpectedly tried to harm himself during an arrest on June 26, 2022.

According to the Kewanee Police Department, they responded to JoJo's Gas Station at 501 N. Main Street in Kewanee on a report of a man attempting to pay for gas using a stolen check.

After initially giving the officers a false name, the man was identified as Austin Norberg, 33, of Annawan, Illinois. Norberg had an active Henry County warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and on Obstructing Justice.

When the officers went in to arrest him, Norberg reached into his waistband area and pulled out a 5.5-inch fixed blade knife. He then put the knife to his throat and threatened to kill himself.

The man and officers struggled for control of the knife and one officer deployed his Taser, applying multiple rounds of electric shocks, before Norberg dropped the knife.

Norberg injured himself and cut an officer's hand, which required 8 stitches. Both were treated at OSF St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, after which Norberg was taken into the custody of the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Norberg was arraigned in Henry County court on June 27 on charges of Armed Violence with a Category II Weapon, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.