Man dead from self-inflicted wound following police chase in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say that on April 21st, 2020 at about 2:45 P.M., detectives from the Davenport Police Department’s Gun Investigation Unit stopped a man in the 4300 block of W Locust St. for an on-going gun investigation.

Police say the man ran and a foot chase ensued.

According to police, the man ran to the 1800 block of Emerald Drive. and barricaded himself in the house.

Soon after he was found inside the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to Genesis East Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the subject is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There are no other details are available at this time.