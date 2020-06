Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a shooting in Rock Island on June 6.

Jose A Olivares was arrested on June 11 for a shooting in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue, East Moline.

Olivares is being charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a class 3 felony, and reckless discharge of a firearm, a class 4 felony.