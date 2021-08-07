Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes

Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police on Sunday they observed the rifle.

CHICAGO — An Iowa man who was in custody in Chicago after police found a rifle with a laser sight in a hotel room that overlooks a Lake Michigan beach during the July Fourth weekend made bond and then proposed to his girlfriend upon his release.

Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police on Sunday they observed the rifle, a handgun and ammunition in the room occupied by 32-year-old Keegan Casteel.

The weapons were found on a 12th floor window sill. Casteel of Ankeny, Iowa, was arrested at the hotel and faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.