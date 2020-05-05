Loving Bottoms is giving away free diapers in Kewanee, next stop is Rock Island.

Loving Bottoms is at it again, giving away free diapers to families in Kewanee.

On May 5, they stopped at the Henry and Stark health department to pass out 5,000 diapers to families who need them.

The organization is hosting another pickup on Thursday, May 7. It's from 10:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M. The pickup will be at the Rock Island County health department.