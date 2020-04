Parents in need of diapers will be able to get them for free thanks to a Galesburg organization.

Loving Bottoms started handing out diapers in Galesburg on April 20.

The group says it received $150,000 from the Illinois COVID-19 response fund.

They're using the money to buy diapers and hand them out all over the area.