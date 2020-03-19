Louisa-Muscatine Community School District is making sure no student goes hungry

School may be out for now, but staff in the Louisa-Muscatine Community School District are still working.

The Louisa-Muscatine Community School District has buses spread out around town, with free meals to any student who needs them.

The school cafeteria staff made more than 400 sack lunches, offering them to any student at the elementary and high school. The brown sacks were filled with sandwiches, milk, chips and cookies.

District employees parked at different locations around town to pass them out.

"There're a lot of students here in Fruitland that are probably at home by themselves, that have parents who work everyday, so hopefully they can come out here and get some lunch," free lunch distributor, Jesse Register, said.

The district says they plan to pass out meals every weekday until school is back in session.

Here are the different lunch hand-out locations:

Grandview Community Park

Grandview Roosevelt Street

Fruitland Community Center

Fruitland Community Park

Letts Community Center

Louisa Courts

Louisa-Muscatine Elementary Dock