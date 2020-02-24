Louisa County Ambulance Service asks for community's help replacing 1998 ambulance

Volunteers with the Louisa County Ambulance Service are looking to replace one of their oldest members - their 1998 ambulance rig.

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Volunteers with the Louisa County Ambulance Service are looking to replace one of the oldest members in their fleet - their 1998 ambulance rig.

"Yup, time travel," said Public Relations Chairman, Aimee Buol, pulling the doors open on the 1998 Ford chassis.

The wood paneling interior, dim lighting and carpeted upholstery are all tell-tale signs of the rig's age. It is the department's third and oldest ambulance still being used today.

"So to turn it on, we flip this switch," said Buol. "That turns all the electronics on."

Unlike newer, automatic ambulances - their dated ambulance has individual buttons to power on every light, siren, radio and even the flow of oxygen.

"Sometimes we have calls that are 25 to 30 minutes out, clear at the edge of our county, so minutes - seconds - cost us," said Buol.

The ambulance is equipped with a single outlet but volunteers said that does not meet the needs of their latest technology - forcing them to plug in a power strip.

"And we actually have this phone," Buol said pointing out an iPhone connected to the power strip by a charger. "This is our wifi."

She said newer ambulances, like cars, have built in wifi - adding that the iPhone is their line of communication with local hospitals.

Director Linda Verink said she was an EMT student in 1998 when the department first bought the ambulance.

"My first call as a student was in the rig when it was brand new," said Verink. "It was state of the art then! It was good! We were really happy to have a new rig at that time."

However, now Verink said it is a struggle to even get it replaced.

"When it has something that breaks down, or a malfunction, we have a lot of trouble getting parts." Verink said. "Sometimes they have to go to junk yards, or used parts places to find parts to our ambulance if they can even find them anymore."

Verink said a new ambulance will cost roughly $250,000. At that price tag, she said it was time to ask the community they help everyday to help them in return.

"They have to rely on us. We are their emergency services," Verink said.