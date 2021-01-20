The jackpot has been building since late September

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Mega Millions lottery and the Powerball lottery both came close to the billion-dollar mark January 18th.

The winning numbers were drawn at 10 p.m. and they were 10,19,26,28,50 and 16.

The Mega Millions jackpot was up to $865 million dollars. It’s been building since September 16th, which is the last time someone won the jackpot. That was for $120 million dollars and it went to someone in Wisconsin. This jackpot was the largest one in nearly two years. The last one being on October 23rd, 2018. That jackpot was for over $1.5 billion dollars and was won by The Great Hope Trust in Ohio.

The store clerk Katelyn Williams at Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard in Davenport told everyone that came in good luck, and to win big. She said she has been selling more tickets than she ever has before.

People give her all sorts of ideas of what they would do with the money with one idea being shared over and over again. “I've had all kinds of people talk about donating and helping their kids or grandkids and helping their community, but everybody just keeps talking about paying off the house, that's the main one paying off your house.”