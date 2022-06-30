Lucky for Life: Davenport man takes home $25K-a-year prize

Doug Schlickman bought his winning Lucky for Life ticket at the Kwik Star on East Kimberly Road.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One Davenport man is feeling lucky after winning big Monday, June 27 in the Iowa Lottery's Lucky for Life game.

Winner Doug Schlickman will be cashing in a $25,000 check each year for the rest of his life after his ticket came up as a winner in Monday night's drawing. The 51-year-old purchased the winning ticket at the Kwik Star located at 1225 East Kimberly Road in Davenport, according to a news release from the Iowa Lottery.

Schlickman, who currently works at John Deere Cylinder Works as a production control supervisor, had purchased three tickets in the daily Lucky for Life game, the lottery said, but it was the last ticket he checked that turned out to be a winner.

His ticket missed the Lucky Ball, but he won the $25,000-a-year prize for matching the first five numbers. For every one ticket, Schlickman had a 1-to-1.8 million odds against him winning that prize, according to the lottery.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Schlickman was the 14th big winner in the game since it debuted in 2016 in the state, and this was his second big win in 2022 after taking home a prize of nearly $13,000 in the Cherry Twist Progressive InstaPlay game back in January.